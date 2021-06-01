Fintech WebApp UI | Digiedger

Trending designs to inspire you
Sharing with you the Web Login and Dashboard of the FinTech App.
We researched, designed, and developed Digiedger, a digital bookkeeping solution for all enterprises. Digiedger was designed to serve as a fully online, easy to use modern bookkeeping solution, that cuts down major obstacles in the offline process
Have a great day everybody!
Colloborated with Aadharsh Kannan for Smazee
