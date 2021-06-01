Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ajay Karthik

Fintech WebApp UI | Digiedger

Ajay Karthik
Ajay Karthik
  • Save
Fintech WebApp UI | Digiedger sign in login page digiedger purchase sales dashboard sales payment app dashboard ui dashboad webapplication finance app fintech webapp design webapp webdesign
Download color palette

Sharing with you the Web Login and Dashboard of the FinTech App.

We researched, designed, and developed Digiedger, a digital bookkeeping solution for all enterprises. Digiedger was designed to serve as a fully online, easy to use modern bookkeeping solution, that cuts down major obstacles in the offline process

I invite you to check out full Behance Presentation, where you can read in details our approach and final deliverables ✨

Have a great day everybody!

Colloborated with Aadharsh Kannan for Smazee

---------

Show us, love! Press "L".
Follow me on Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

Ajay Karthik
Ajay Karthik

More by Ajay Karthik

View profile
    • Like