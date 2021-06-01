Hotels and Apartaments App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello colleagues! After a productive weekend, it's time for another shot!
I have created a new concept for renting a hotel or apartment.
I tried to do everything in a range suitable for travel.
Please leave your feedback, it helps to get better!