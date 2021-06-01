Santosh Lamani

Hi Folks!🤟
It's my first shot here.
This is a concept of a health tracker. It allows you to check health activities that can help improve your health. Health Tracker app is all-in-one health & fitness tracker that helps you to reach your health goals, measure your sleep, Heart rate, steps, water absorption, and other activities. At the same time, you will get to see your points among other users in a leaderboard which will motivate you to reach your goal.

Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out🥳
Wanna create something great?
Feel free to contact - santoshlamani888@gmail.com

