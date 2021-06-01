Aquamarine Jewellery

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Branding Project for a (fake) jewellery line 💠 Inspired by the Birth Stone, Aquamarine develop its identity around it. Shapes and textures are the keywords in terms of Graphic Design, to help promote a creative and alternative brand 💫 To see more of the process, check out my Instagram !