Vyoo: Live Conversations

Vyoo: Live Conversations
Happy Tuesday, creative people 😎
I’m here again to share with you some hot 🍳 visuals from our Vyoo Community Builder app. This time we have a new LIVE Conversations feature which will be launched very soon for our community creators and, of course, community members. This will allow creating live events, voice chat rooms, meetings, calls, and much more!
Looking forward to hearing your feedback 🤺😁
Also, if you have a project or a next billion-dollar idea, drop us a message. We’re available 😉

