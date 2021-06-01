marizka dwicky

Feel The Ground Beneath Your Feet

By this artwork I want to convey a message to people (including myself) that we have to be more sensitive and responsible to our earth, to feel what is happening to our environment. Maybe now we see everything still okay (
although there are many facts that show it isn't), but down there our earth is dying, and need our help to fix and recover it, starts from change our bad habbits

