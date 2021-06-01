Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Caddiesoft

Big Arts - Landing Page Design (mobile)

Caddiesoft
Caddiesoft
Hire Me
  • Save
Big Arts - Landing Page Design (mobile) landing page ui landing design landing page design figma mobile design webdesign web design norge norway caddiesoft
Download color palette

The 3️⃣ shot in our BigArts series devoted to the mobile version of the landing page 📱

BigArts is a concept of a business landing page designed for a company providing business promotion services.

Created with 🖤 at Caddiesoft.

Follow us here:
Behance |
Facebook | Instagram

Caddiesoft
Caddiesoft
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Caddiesoft

View profile
    • Like