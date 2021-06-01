Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dillen Verschoor
gracious

Trunkrs Logo animation

Dillen Verschoor
gracious
Dillen Verschoor for gracious
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. 1600x1200 dark.mp4
  2. 1600x1200.mp4

After we rebranded the Trunkrs brand I created this logo animation to use both in video, on the website and other places where motion can be used. With the green movement to the right we tried to highlight the delivery service in Trunkrs. 🚛📦

👨‍💻 Hover on the logo on www.trunkrs.nl

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
gracious
gracious
building awesome brands.
Hire Us

More by gracious

View profile
    • Like