Trunkrs Logo animation

After we rebranded the Trunkrs brand I created this logo animation to use both in video, on the website and other places where motion can be used. With the green movement to the right we tried to highlight the delivery service in Trunkrs. 🚛📦
👨💻 Hover on the logo on www.trunkrs.nl