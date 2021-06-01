rokibsdesign

axe logomark

rokibsdesign
rokibsdesign
  • Save
axe logomark bowl clean ax rokibsdesign impossible shape art axure brand identity app icon abstract logo creative modern logo chopper axe throwing logotype axe logos axes
Download color palette

It's an axe logomark of an axe shop!
Hope you enjoy this logo design. Let me know your opinion about the logomark!

Contact me at rokibsdesign@gmail.com
Skype: rokibsdesign

rokibsdesign
rokibsdesign

More by rokibsdesign

View profile
    • Like