Eugeniya M

01 Daily UI. Task Manager

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M
  • Save
01 Daily UI. Task Manager phone webdesign neumorphic new list task manager task illustration trend branding 2021 button app ux ui minimalism design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

I am happy to announce that today I start my daily UI challenge! I will post a shot on diverse topics every day.

Feel free to suggest a topic for a new shot. And if you like this one, press L! :)

Have a nice day!

Eugeniya M
Eugeniya M

More by Eugeniya M

View profile
    • Like