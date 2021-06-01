Vip Sitaraman

Brand & Identity: CHIRP

Brand & Identity: CHIRP
CHIRP is an intuitive private aviation platform that delivers a simple solution for companies to manage and grow their private charter sales.

I had the opportunity to work with the team on their rebrand — here's a preview of what we came up with.

See more: via Behance

