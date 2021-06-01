Brand & Identity: CHIRP

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
CHIRP is an intuitive private aviation platform that delivers a simple solution for companies to manage and grow their private charter sales.
I had the opportunity to work with the team on their rebrand — here's a preview of what we came up with.
See more: via Behance