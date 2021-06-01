Fuse 5 Automotive Software

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Fuse5 is POS, CRM, ERP, WMS software specifically designed for the automotive aftermarket and comprised of all mission-critical applications a small-to-medium business needs in order to operate every facet of their business comes standard with all the features. It is built on top of vtiger CRM.