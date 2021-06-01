Logos & Marks Collection

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Published a collection of Brand Logos I did in the past year.
If you are interested, check the full project :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120575711/Logos-Marks-Vol-4
Looking for Brand identity/Logo? reach out at contact.unifold@gmail.com
Behance | Instagram