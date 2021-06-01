Custom Website Design for a Luxury Villa Selene

Since the focus of the villa's interior and exterior design is on minimalism, I used the same guideline during the creation of the official website. On top of that, bright colors were an obvious choice due to the all-white design of the villa.

The inspiration came from the villa's name (Selena, the goddess of the moon), the position of the villa, and the overall clean, simple, and airy feeling of the architecture.

