Papillon - Hairdressing Salon

Can you spot the scissors? ^^
Let me tell you a story : 4 years ago I was tasked with creating a logo for a hairdressing saloon called "Papillon" (butterfly in French). Back then I tried to combine scissors with a butterfly into one seamless symbol. Couldn't figure it out however - even after two weeks.
A few days ago I reminded myself about that project, sat down and made a sketch of the logo you're seeing here in 5 minutes. The more you know, the easier some things can come - and I'm quite proud of myself! Anyway, hope you like it ✌️
