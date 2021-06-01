Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Papillon - Hairdressing Salon

Papillon - Hairdressing Salon barbershop barber haidressing butterfly minimal logomark logo design logodesign branding designer branding design logotype logo designs helvetica golden ratio logomarks logo designer logo logos golden ratio logo black and white
  1. Papillon_D1.png
  2. Papillon_D 2.png
  3. Papillon_D3.png
  4. Papillon_D4.png
  5. Papillon_D5.png

Can you spot the scissors? ^^

Let me tell you a story : 4 years ago I was tasked with creating a logo for a hairdressing saloon called "Papillon" (butterfly in French). Back then I tried to combine scissors with a butterfly into one seamless symbol. Couldn't figure it out however - even after two weeks.

A few days ago I reminded myself about that project, sat down and made a sketch of the logo you're seeing here in 5 minutes. The more you know, the easier some things can come - and I'm quite proud of myself! Anyway, hope you like it ✌️

