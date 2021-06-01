Online Banking App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Activate mobile banking on your phone by using our newly designed mobile banking app. Enjoy flexible & convenient banking services.
The first screen is a splash screen that introduces the app to a user. On the second screen, users can view their current balance and total spent amount with a graph. Users can easily add a new card and use quick transfer options.
We picked the colors to interact with the app users which offers a clean interface and gives an eye-friendly experience. The piggy bank cute illustration on the first screen catches the user’s attention.
Do let us know your views on our design and concept by commenting!
Tools: AdobeXD, Adobe Illustrator
