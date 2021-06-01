Online Banking App Design

Activate mobile banking on your phone by using our newly designed mobile banking app. Enjoy flexible & convenient banking services.

The first screen is a splash screen that introduces the app to a user. On the second screen, users can view their current balance and total spent amount with a graph. Users can easily add a new card and use quick transfer options.

We picked the colors to interact with the app users which offers a clean interface and gives an eye-friendly experience. The piggy bank cute illustration on the first screen catches the user’s attention.

Do let us know your views on our design and concept by commenting!

Tools: AdobeXD, Adobe Illustrator

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@cmarix.com or https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble.

—

Press “L” and shower some love.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to follow us!

Instagram | Behance | Uplabs