Online Banking App Design

Activate mobile banking on your phone by using our newly designed mobile banking app. Enjoy flexible & convenient banking services.

The first screen is a splash screen that introduces the app to a user. On the second screen, users can view their current balance and total spent amount with a graph. Users can easily add a new card and use quick transfer options.

We picked the colors to interact with the app users which offers a clean interface and gives an eye-friendly experience. The piggy bank cute illustration on the first screen catches the user’s attention.

Tools: AdobeXD, Adobe Illustrator
