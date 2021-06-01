VictorThemes

Unova - Consulting Business WordPress Theme

Unova - Consulting Business WordPress Theme wordpress theme woocommerce startup portfolio modern marketing ecommerce creative corporate consulting consultant consultancy company business agency
Unova is a new and highly super flexible corporate business and consulting theme with clean and professional design. Unova packed with hundreds of elements and built to be as compatible as possible so that you can use it for any of your needs to create a meaningful web presence for your business.

Main Features:

Premade Home Demos
Different Header Styles
Two Stunning Service Design Options
Two Stunning Blog Design Options
Well structured & Organized Service Sections
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WP Bakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

