SIGGIBAL | Personal Rebrand

Hey Dribbblers! 👋

I decided that my personal brand needed a redesign to go with my recently launched portfolio website https://www.siggibal.com/.

With the new design, I was aiming for something more minimal and timeless, so I have simplified the logo down to its most basic shapes.

You can see the before and after in the attachments.

Press "L" if you like it 🔥

All feedback welcome and appreciated.

Thanks for viewing!