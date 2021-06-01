SIGGIBAL | Personal Rebrand

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Dribbblers! 👋
I decided that my personal brand needed a redesign to go with my recently launched portfolio website https://www.siggibal.com/.
With the new design, I was aiming for something more minimal and timeless, so I have simplified the logo down to its most basic shapes.
You can see the before and after in the attachments.
Press "L" if you like it 🔥
All feedback welcome and appreciated.
Thanks for viewing!