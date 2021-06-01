SIGGIBAL | Personal Branding (Retouched)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribbblers! 👋
I decided that my personal brand needed a redesign to go with my recently launched portfolio website https://www.siggibal.com/.
With the new design, I was aiming for something more minimal and timeless, so I have simplified the logo down to its most basic shapes.
You can see the before and after in the attachments.
Press "L" if you like it 🔥
All feedback welcome and appreciated.
Thanks for viewing!