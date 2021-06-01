Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Siggi Baldursson

SIGGIBAL | Personal Branding (Retouched)

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
SIGGIBAL | Personal Branding (Retouched)
Hey Dribbblers! 👋

I decided that my personal brand needed a redesign to go with my recently launched portfolio website https://www.siggibal.com/.

With the new design, I was aiming for something more minimal and timeless, so I have simplified the logo down to its most basic shapes.

You can see the before and after in the attachments.

All feedback welcome and appreciated.

Thanks for viewing!

