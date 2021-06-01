Baking Master's Profile

dailyui day 6, user profile.

the logo is inspired by japanese game title designs. they often had outer strokes for the title typography and a subtitle right below it, separated by a line.

the ui is based off a fake game that lets you experiment things in the kitchen. you can toast fruits, boil dough, fry chocolate bars, all you want! you also don't have to eat the finished work, only picture capture and let the AI tell you how horrible it tastes.