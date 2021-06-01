Hitarthi Bhinde

DailyUI023-Onboarding Screens

Hitarthi Bhinde
Hitarthi Bhinde
  • Save
DailyUI023-Onboarding Screens ux uidesign dailyui designer figma ui designs shot design
Download color palette

#DailyUI 023- Onboarding Screens
Hello everyone,
I have taken the daily UI challenge. I've so far completed 22 designs. Today's challenge was to create onboarding screens.
Feedbacks are appreciated,

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Hitarthi Bhinde
Hitarthi Bhinde

More by Hitarthi Bhinde

View profile
    • Like