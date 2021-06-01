VIRALERT! app (UX Design)

Trending designs to inspire you
VIRALERT! is a mobile game app that is similar to the classic Werewolf game. This design was made before I was involved in the Well.Being app. The decision behind this design is to create a "COVID lockdown activity" with UX design.
I made the design alongside several other students during my time studying design at a university. Just like Well.Being app, I didn't include all the screens because there are more than 20 different screens we designed.
This is for the class project I did