VIRALERT! app (UX Design)

VIRALERT! is a mobile game app that is similar to the classic Werewolf game. This design was made before I was involved in the Well.Being app. The decision behind this design is to create a "COVID lockdown activity" with UX design.
I made the design alongside several other students during my time studying design at a university. Just like Well.Being app, I didn't include all the screens because there are more than 20 different screens we designed.

This is for the class project I did

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
