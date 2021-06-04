Reijo Palmiste

Getting to the Point

Getting to the Point daggers japanese japan tanto medieval historic history armor knight dagger isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
There are situations where one tanto just isn't gonna cut it, pun unintended. Why not carry three instead?⁠

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
