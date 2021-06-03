Reijo Palmiste

A Swing & A Miss

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
A Swing & A Miss knights knight armor historic history medieval club chain mace isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Download color palette

Out of all the illos for this series, this one is my favorite. It looks menacing.⁠

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like