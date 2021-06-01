Starcafe - Online Food Ordering System

Buy at CodeGrape ${PRICE} / Live Preview

Starcafe is a single stall merchant system, which provides online ordering facility for your customers. Starcafe is made for SMEs those are relevant to food and ecommerce business. As we know technology moving very fast, and most of the customers are already switched to digitalization as online orders.

We understand the shortage of software supply to SMEs , also we understand time and cost of software development. Many SMEs are looking for digital products as like online ordering systems but SMEs primary factory is cost i.e they should afford a software for low cost.

Thats that reason we brought a new readymade software called “starcafe” – a single store ordering system, now every SME can afford starcafe at very low cost. Here you can save money and time both in same time.

We believe starcafe is right fit for your needs in terms of accepting online orders by accepting online/offline payments. Starcafe is a innovative product from Starsys Technologies (base in US).

Website · Twitter · Facebook · Instagram