Love U 100%, Bears Keychain, Enamel Bag Charm, Enamel Keychain

Love U 100% is a pixel art project. The theme is "love." I created an iMessage sticker pack at beginning. And now It includes series of enamel pins, keychains, art prints, iMessage sticker pack and clothes.

https://dribbble.com/shots/14965623-Love-U-100-Love-Symbol-Stickers-for-iMessage

https://dribbble.com/shots/15096676-Love-U-100-Bears