NetSpring Stealth Site

Here's the v1 of our stealth site that I put together right after I joined NetSpring last year. Designed and built with Webflow. Had a lot of fun figuring out that transition between the landing screen and the other pages.

About NetSpring: we are an early-stage startup in seed stage, trying to re-invent the way companies manage their operations.

We have been working hard for the past year and will be officially launching later this year.

