NetSpring Stealth Site

Here's the v1 of our stealth site that I put together right after I joined NetSpring last year. Designed and built with Webflow. Had a lot of fun figuring out that transition between the landing screen and the other pages.
About NetSpring: we are an early-stage startup in seed stage, trying to re-invent the way companies manage their operations.
We have been working hard for the past year and will be officially launching later this year.
We have been working hard for the past year and will be officially launching later this year.