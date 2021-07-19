Ajay Shekhawat

Shipping Van Booking Application - Schedule

Ajay Shekhawat
Ajay Shekhawat
Hire Me
  • Save
Shipping Van Booking Application - Schedule design select time select date slot schedule calendar trucking load boxes shipping ship bookings vans intercity transfer shifting shift booking van
Shipping Van Booking Application - Schedule design select time select date slot schedule calendar trucking load boxes shipping ship bookings vans intercity transfer shifting shift booking van
Shipping Van Booking Application - Schedule design select time select date slot schedule calendar trucking load boxes shipping ship bookings vans intercity transfer shifting shift booking van
Download color palette
  1. Shot1297.png
  2. Shot123.png
  3. Shot1297.png

Hi Friend 👋
This is a product design about delivery of goods.
Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comment

Show Some Love and Follow me on Dribbble :)
Feel free to drop suggestions and feedback.
Do Like and comment.
your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
Does this look awesome😍 to you?
Thanks for stopping by.
Have an amazing day folks😀

Ajay Shekhawat
Ajay Shekhawat
Thanks for stopping by :)
Hire Me

More by Ajay Shekhawat

View profile
    • Like