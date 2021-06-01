Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Srivathson Thyagarajan

App Screen UI for Political Candidate

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
App Screen UI for Political Candidate ux election branding voting candidate politics concept app
Download color palette

Day: #1 of 30
This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to test my skillset in the ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is first of the UI challenge where the task was to create an application for a political candidate. I went about with the quick-and-dirty prototyping and then rendered the same with the help of Figma.

Feedback is always welcome.

Paper-Prototype-1.jpg
600 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like