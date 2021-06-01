App Screen UI for Political Candidate

Day: #1 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to test my skillset in the ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is first of the UI challenge where the task was to create an application for a political candidate. I went about with the quick-and-dirty prototyping and then rendered the same with the help of Figma.

Feedback is always welcome.