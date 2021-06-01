Trending designs to inspire you
We did the Hack days at Codegram a week ago. A great week when we explored and built some ideas with the aim to dig deeper or learn new skills. Here's one of our projects: HeyMate. A HeyBurrito clone that we're using at the company to recognize and celebrate the team's work!
Codegram · Twitter · GitHub · Dev · LinkedIn