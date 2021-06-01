BIS group of companies logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer

Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer
Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer
The idea is based on a monolithic block, which is divided into parts. The spelling BIS is formed and the meaning is reflected that this is a group of companies.

I am currently open to cool projects. contact me via email:
BerzanDarya@yandex.ru
or on instagram:
www.instagram.com/darya.branding

Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer
Darya Berzan | Graphic Designer

