Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evgen Kuznetsov
PGS Software

Truck messages

Evgen Kuznetsov
PGS Software
Evgen Kuznetsov for PGS Software
Hire Us
  • Save
Truck messages tabs neumorphic vehicle grid feed car list notification message clean minimal mobile iphone ios interface dashboard card ux ui app
Truck messages tabs neumorphic vehicle grid feed car list notification message clean minimal mobile iphone ios interface dashboard card ux ui app
Download color palette
  1. cargo_dribbble_03.png
  2. cargo_dribbble_04.png

Another piece of design refresh for the Transport Manager of the biggest Truck and Trailer producer in Europe "Schmitz Cargobull" 🚛

This is the trailer sensors' messaging flow.
L - for sharing some design love 💙

6c7e356ba8453994d0ef3e401414b6dc
Rebound of
Truck manager app
By Evgen Kuznetsov
PGS Software
PGS Software
Hire Us

More by PGS Software

View profile
    • Like