Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nasim ⛹🏻‍♂️

Chakri - Job Portal Landing page - v1

Nasim ⛹🏻‍♂️
Nasim ⛹🏻‍♂️
Hire Me
  • Save
Chakri - Job Portal Landing page - v1 uiux design indeed job seeker job finder create job professional services cv resume website design nasim hiring platform recruiting job site job search job portal job application job listing job board job
Chakri - Job Portal Landing page - v1 uiux design indeed job seeker job finder create job professional services cv resume website design nasim hiring platform recruiting job site job search job portal job application job listing job board job
Download color palette
  1. Job Portal Dribbble shot Copy@6x.png
  2. ✅Job Portal I.jpg

Hey There,

Chakri is a job portal website and our first priority for job candidates. They can find free access to search for jobs, post their CV/Resumes and research the best companies for job apply. Also candidates can get career advice (articles with helpful tips) from our career experts.
And our second priority for any types of Companies/Agencies. They can easily find candidates (permanent, graduate, contract, and freelance) by using our site.

Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow me ⛹️.

I am available for New Projects.
Email - sanasim2430@gmail.com

Follow Me -
Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin | Behance

Nasim ⛹🏻‍♂️
Nasim ⛹🏻‍♂️
UX - UI - Product Design. Feel free to contact me! 😊👇
Hire Me

More by Nasim ⛹🏻‍♂️

View profile
    • Like