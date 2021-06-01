robots-monsters-humans

Hi,

Found something called pixel perfect art....so, tried that and In mid way went haywire as usual...well its worth knowing.

Thanks @andrewrosek

whats happening here:

Imagine someone escaping from a sinking ship, giant robot, godzilla & finally reaching safe on shore only to see kong charging towards them....thats a "sh*t" moment!!.... next its gonna be a battle royale....and superman is being superman i guess🤷‍♂️

Hope you find this interesting. TYTC