#robots-monsters-humans

#robots-monsters-humans battle royale superman humans ship king kong kingkong kaiju godzilla monsters robots tamil tirupur tamilnadu india pixel perfect vector illustration graphic design
Hi,
Found something called pixel perfect art....so, tried that and In mid way went haywire as usual...well its worth knowing.
Thanks @andrewrosek

whats happening here:
Imagine someone escaping from a sinking ship, giant robot, godzilla & finally reaching safe on shore only to see kong charging towards them....thats a "sh*t" moment!!.... next its gonna be a battle royale....and superman is being superman i guess🤷‍♂️

Hope you find this interesting. TYTC

