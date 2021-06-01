Tayyab Bashir

Dashboard for Time & Task Management

Dashboard for Time & Task Management - product management app for timetracking and task management with features including projects, activity tracking, timer, and side menu navigation
Hey ✨,

I would like to show you a small glimpse into the assignment, I recently did for a company.

Tracking time spent on particular projects and tasks is essential for any agency, employees, and their client as well. It gives a better overview and more transparency to everyone. A good tracking tool is crucial in order to enhance work effectiveness.

