New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Mono Line Art

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Mono Line Art landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain black and white recreation area retro river bridge mono line
Mono line illustration of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in southern West Virginia in the Appalachian Mountains, United States done in retro black and white monoline line art style.

