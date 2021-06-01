Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Parkhi Malhotra

Student Dashboard Interface - Calendar Screen



A Student Dashboard Interface Design.
dashboard: 1200 px (10") w × 800 px (7") h

This is a common task that I chose for different sizes of screens. It is a dashboard design for a student interface.
This is the calendar screen wherein the student can see all their deadlines or events.

Your feedback is always appreciated!😊
Thanks




