Student Dashboard Interface - Calendar Screen

A Student Dashboard Interface Design.
dashboard: 1200 px (10") w × 800 px (7") h
This is a common task that I chose for different sizes of screens. It is a dashboard design for a student interface.
This is the calendar screen wherein the student can see all their deadlines or events.
Your feedback is always appreciated!😊
Thanks
