Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kavindu Avishka

Body Works

Kavindu Avishka
Kavindu Avishka
  • Save
Body Works pandemic fitness mobile app healthy mobile design app class ux ui
Download color palette

Body Works is a healthy food promoting application which also keeps track of your fitness plan and motivates you to do regular exercises.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Kavindu Avishka
Kavindu Avishka

More by Kavindu Avishka

View profile
    • Like