Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hand-drawing illustration
A girl read a book under the tree in the park.
---
I tried to draw some illustrations of a travel girl. I think reading is a travel to some extent because reading can take a person anywhere.