A girl read a book under the tree

A girl read a book under the tree design ui illustration
Hand-drawing illustration
A girl read a book under the tree in the park.
I tried to draw some illustrations of a travel girl. I think reading is a travel to some extent because reading can take a person anywhere.

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
