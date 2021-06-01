2020 Christmas (Spotify custom playlist artwork)

Trending designs to inspire you
Probably one of my favourite design. I focused on the use of typography as well as vignette effect. The original picture was good enough but I want to polish it a little bit more. Added the Christmas trees & fireworks hand-drawn.
I always update this cover every year. It's just make sense