2020 Christmas (Spotify custom playlist artwork)

2020 Christmas (Spotify custom playlist artwork)
Probably one of my favourite design. I focused on the use of typography as well as vignette effect. The original picture was good enough but I want to polish it a little bit more. Added the Christmas trees & fireworks hand-drawn.
I always update this cover every year. It's just make sense

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
