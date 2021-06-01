Paul Teh

Spa Central XD

Experience design for Spa Central. One of the design features is this signage for users to customize their preferences. User is able to remain relaxed using this signage to indicate their preference and duration of treatment. (2018)

Posted on Jun 1, 2021
