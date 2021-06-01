COFFEE POUCH

Trending designs to inspire you
Designed for a coffee shop. Found the color palette from coffee itself. I created illustrations for each kind of coffee.
Brand name is Whipped. The name itself we can understand every coffee is whipped with cream and loads of love.