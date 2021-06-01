Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Minu Gnanas

COFFEE POUCH

Minu Gnanas
Minu Gnanas
  • Save
COFFEE POUCH coffee mockup design logo 3d icon illustraion vector packaging ux ui app branding
Download color palette

Designed for a coffee shop. Found the color palette from coffee itself. I created illustrations for each kind of coffee.
Brand name is Whipped. The name itself we can understand every coffee is whipped with cream and loads of love.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2021
Minu Gnanas
Minu Gnanas

More by Minu Gnanas

View profile
    • Like