The Little Kiwi that Could

This illo is part of a series to raise money for the Ride to Conquer Cancer. Head over to http://donate.dushanmilic.com/RtCC_2011 to check out the full illo & see the other work from Darren Booth, Dushan Milic, Jamie Lawson & Marco Cibola!

