Madeva Luxury Hotel

Here is another practice project I was doing for the last two days. sharing full brand identity. So let's talk about this personal project.

This is a company name "Madeva" providing premium quality hospitality. So, when I design their logo keep in mind that it is a premium hospitality service. According to this typography, the selection is important. That should give the feel and also helps to position in audience mind. And I am using a graphics design element (circle) which represents careful, softness, calm. Which is exactly represents the brand's core values.

Are you like this project so please like it.

For logo design or brand identity system please feel free to contact(sukantajgec14@gmail.com)