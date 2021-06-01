Madeva Luxury Hotel

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is another practice project I was doing for the last two days. sharing full brand identity. So let's talk about this personal project.
This is a company name "Madeva" providing premium quality hospitality. So, when I design their logo keep in mind that it is a premium hospitality service. According to this typography, the selection is important. That should give the feel and also helps to position in audience mind. And I am using a graphics design element (circle) which represents careful, softness, calm. Which is exactly represents the brand's core values.
Are you like this project so please like it.
For logo design or brand identity system please feel free to contact(sukantajgec14@gmail.com)