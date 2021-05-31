Charan

Logo

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Logo product app product design web figma ui interaction design ux design dailyui
Download color palette

Designed a Logo. I am not good at designing logo rules and guidelines Just Given a Try. This Logo for like a Nature Startup or a Food Company, Water Supply Company like means Water-bottles related to some kind of Nature. and I have included what colour I used on Logo at same post.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like