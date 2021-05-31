Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
AR Shakir
Redwhale

Freelancer/Agency Portfolio Landing Page

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
Freelancer/Agency Portfolio Landing Page
  1. Variation 03.jpg
  2. Presentation.jpg
  3. Variation 01.jpg
  4. Variation 02.jpg

Freelancer/Agency Portfolio Landing Page

Good for sale
Freelancer/Agency Portfolio Landing Page

Hello Everyone
Sharing a freebie for freelancer/agency landing page. Please share your thoughts about which version to you like better. I tried to make them look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

Get this freebie from https://gum.co/TiCJYUr

Redwhale
Redwhale
