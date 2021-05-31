Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Weekend Gateway

Hi guys!🔥
Here is my new shot for a Travel app

I would like to show you the concept of a travel app. While many of us have canceled our travel plans this year due to restrictions on travel, there’s no time like the present to stay home and plan your next vacation. With this app, travelers can find new adventures and book interesting and exciting excursions and tours.

Hope you enjoyed it!❤️

