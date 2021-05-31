DailyUI 007 404 page

Just finished my design for #dailyui #008

The page was built on the concept of a women's magazine.

The idea was to keep the page minimal. Another fact was to keep the message clear and not intimidating.

The key idea of a 404 page is to let users know we were not able to show them what they wanted. However it is also an opportunity for us to have the users check out other things from our site. That was why I provided a search bar. In order to emphasize and improve search feature, I've given extra focus to the search box.

As a standard, if they are not interested in particular search, they can also go back to home by clicking the CTA. Ultimately we need users to use our site.

Future tweaks: Auto-suggested search term hyperlinks based on behavior.