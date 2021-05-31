DailyUI 007 404 page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just finished my design for #dailyui #008
#DailyUI
The page was built on the concept of a women's magazine.
The idea was to keep the page minimal. Another fact was to keep the message clear and not intimidating.
The key idea of a 404 page is to let users know we were not able to show them what they wanted. However it is also an opportunity for us to have the users check out other things from our site. That was why I provided a search bar. In order to emphasize and improve search feature, I've given extra focus to the search box.
As a standard, if they are not interested in particular search, they can also go back to home by clicking the CTA. Ultimately we need users to use our site.
Future tweaks: Auto-suggested search term hyperlinks based on behavior.