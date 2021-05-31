Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Richard Menezes

Daily UI #13 - Direct Messaging

Daily UI #13 - Direct Messaging direct message direct messaging dailyui13 daily ui challenge 13 dailyui 013 design dailyuichallenge ui design uidesign dailyui
Daily UI #013

Hello, guys!
This is my new shot here on Dribbble for Daily UI Challenge 013. The challenge was to design an Direct Messaging app.

I'm looking forward to your feedback! Thanks! :)

