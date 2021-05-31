Miskat Hossain

Hard Body Fitness

Hard Body Fitness vector minimal branding logo
Hi there!
Here is the logo for Hard Body Fitness. It's an online meal delivery company, they deliver fitness diet meal.

Let me know, what do you think about this idea?

Need help with a logo for your business? I would like to help you!
hi.miskaat@gmail.com

